CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The week of August 23-29, 2020 is dedicated to keeping roads safe.

Sunday kicks off national brake safety week!

Public Service Commission Transportation Officers will conduct inspections of commercial motor vehicles at weigh stations and rest areas around the state. They are looking for trucks that may have critical vehicle out-of-service brake violations.

This will prevent anyone with faulty and dangerous brakes from traveling the roadways.