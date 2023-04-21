BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The creeks and streams in Southern West Virginia are getting a little cleaner.

The Beckley Sanitary Board and the Piney Creek Watershed partnered to unveil the state of West Virginia’s first Trash Trout in Cranberry Creek on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Trash Trout is a state of the art device that funnels litter out of the creek and into the trout without affecting wildlife in the water.

Luke Stevens with the Beckley Sanitary board said getting the litter out of smaller water sources will make a big difference on lakes and rivers.

“It’s about nine stream miles to the New River Gorge and America’s newest national park, so we want to protect those downstream areas, preserving them for ourselves and for future generations,” Stevens told 59News.

A second Trash Trout was also installed at White Stick Creek, also in Beckley.