Travelers heading home after Thanksgiving holiday weekend

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Sunday after Thanksgiving is always one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Mike Roles, Supervisor of the West Virginia Parkways, said millions will travel home on Sunday and we all know congestion on the roadways can cause headaches.

“The Sunday after is even busier than the Wednesday,” Roles said. “Generally what happens on the Sunday after is everyone leaves at the same time, so instead of like a 10 hour span of all the traffic we kind of narrow it down to to about 8 hours so it’s even more congested.”

West Virginia State Trooper Jonathan Morton said with the increased number of drivers on the roads, make sure to keep an eye out for anything to happen.

“Plan accordingly, leave a little bit early if you need to,” Morton said. “Always plan for the weather. You know just adjust your driving habits to that. Then again with the congestion and everything be mindful of stop signs, red lights, speed limit, work zones.”

Pat Marlowe was traveling from Virginia to Kentucky. He said they hit a little traffic but nothing he could not handle.

“Not been to bad other than the back up before the tunnel,” Marlowe said. “There was a pretty good backup there and through the tunnel, once you get through the tunnel not to bad.”

Marlowe said they decided to drive because while they may have to sit in traffic for a little bit it is cheaper than flying.

Law enforcement said they will have extra patrol out during the holiday seasons.