BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–This year, Thanksgiving is the third highest for travel since American Automobile Association started keeping records in the year two thousand. Gas prices, at a national average of $3.66 per gallon, haven’t kept folks at home.

The Beckley Travel Plaza was busy on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, one day before Thanksgiving. Hundreds of people stopped between 11 a.m. and noon.

Michael Stitts of Dayton, Ohio, said he was headed South for Thanksgiving dinner with family.

“Watch some football and just enjoy family,” Stitts said. ” I haven’t seen my sisters in, probably, about a year, so I need to put my eyes on them.”

The Perkins family, Kris, Laura and Tabitha, said they were headed to Ohio to celebrate with a Thanksgiving meal.



Stitts said he and his family were headed south from Ohio and had not had any problems with traffic.

“We ran into traffic coming into West Virginia and then the toll areas, but there’s always traffic there, but not too bad,” said Stitts.

Jennifer and Scott Betts are on Stitts’ reverse route, heading from Atlanta, Ga., to Pennsylvania. They say the traffic flow in the opposite lanes are just as good.



“Awesome,” Scott judged.

“Yeah, it’s been really easy–only one hold-up, and that didn’t even last that long, for one little fender-bender,” noted Jennifer.