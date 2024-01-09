BECKLEY (WVNS) – With rainy conditions continuing throughout the day, there is potential for slippery roads in the night.

Snow is not the only risk factor for drivers during the winter season.

Wet roads are a risk factor especially during the night and evening.

With temperatures dropping, the water on roadways can turn to ice.

Pamela Frey, Director of the Beckley Board of Public Works, says if temperatures drop, treatment will be in effect.

“Spot treat shady areas, hills and intersections. We have a crew on call 24 hours a day” said Frey to 59News.

With temperatures dropping during the evening hours, accumulation of ice is possible.

Frey cautions drivers to stay off the roads if possible.