Beckley, WV (WVNS) — The trial of a man charged with the September 2020 murder of a seventeen-year-old Oak Hill girl is continued for the second time in Summers County Circuit Court.

Steven Lawson is charged with first degree murder and other crimes in connection to the death of Azareyiah Mitchell, a Fayette County teenager who disappeared from Oak Hill on September 28, 2020.

The child’s body was found in Georgia, but West Virginia State Police believe Lawson killed the girl in Summers County.

Jaleesa Bass, an alleged co-conspirator in the child’s death, pleaded guilty in August to charges related to helping Lawson allegedly conceal the teenager’s body. Lawson and Bass were arrested together in Georgia in 2020.

Lawson’s trial was scheduled for November 8, 2021, but was continued.

His latest trial was set for June 5, 2023, but has been continued until September 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Summers County courthouse, according to a spokesperson for the Summers County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.