OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The trial date for Steven Lawson is set for June 5, 2023.

Lawson was indicted on July 20, 2021. He was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, concealment of a dead body, and conspiracy to commit concealment of a dead body.

He was indicted on the charges in connection to the death and disappearance of Azareyiah Mitchell from Oak Hill.

