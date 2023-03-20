BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jury selection started Monday, March 20, 2023, in the trial of Andrew Miller, who is charged with shooting another man at Hargrove Apartments on June 2, 2023.

Opening arguments were expected to start Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons arguing Miller fired the shots then fled from police.

The prosecutor said Miller did not legally own the firearm used in the alleged shooting.

Miller is charged with attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and three counts of wanton endangerment.