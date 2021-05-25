Troopers investigating suspicious package found at Greenbrier County gas station

CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Rainelle detachment of West Virginia State Police said they’re investigating a suspicious package that was left at the Little General gas station off the Sam Black Church exit on I-64.

As of Monday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m., the store was closed for the investigation. An explosives technician and fire department were called to check on the situation as a precautionary measure. No further details have been released.

