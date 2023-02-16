BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A class at Woodrow Wilson High School is getting hands-on education and helping the environment, thanks to Piney Creek Watershed Association and Beckley Area Foundation.

“My favorite fish is named Robert,” said sophomore Joey Padilla. “He is a very skinny little fish that I love feeding.”

The eggs arrived at Woodrow Wilson High School back in October from Trout Unlimited, through the Trout in the Classroom program. There were more than 100 little globes with big eyes inside. By November, the tiny hatchlings were swimming in their home — an aquarium inside biology teacher Brandon Peters’ tenth-grade classroom.

“What I think is so good, with having fish in the classroom is it’s interactive,” said sophomore Nicholas McGraw. “You get to learn and see, you know, how biology just takes its course.”

The program aims to foster a sense of conservation. Students care for the fish and feed them. Once the fish grow into fingerlings, Peters said, his class will take them to Piney Gorge, where they will release them into a river.

The teacher said the hands-on experience gets students involved, which means they are more likely to absorb information.

“Students remember what they do. You can tell them everything you want them to know, but what they learn from, and what they remember, is what they do,” said Peters. “And this was a perfect, perfect opportunity to expose some of the students to a little bit of native West Virginia wildlife they may have never seen.”

Right now, the babies are two inches long and rule the classroom. Students said on Thursday, February 16, 2023, that they look at the fish during class, take breaks to feed them and have even named some of them.

But students say the day the fish leave the classroom will be one of celebration.

Peters credited Jim Fedders at Piney Creek Watershed Association with coordinating the program and securing funding with a grant from Beckley Area Foundation.