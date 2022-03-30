TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A trout rodeo is coming to Tazewell County Saturday April 2. Tazewell Sheriff Brian Hieatt is gearing up for the coming election with a fishing fundraising event for his community.

Hieatt said despite a smaller staff and the pandemic his office has improved crime statistics for his county and admits there are still areas to work on. His office’s focus now is litter and cleaning up Tazewell County to make it a place to be proud of. A message he hopes to bring to his community at this fishing event.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to let people see and talk about some of the things we’ve done with the sheriff’s office and the accomplishments we’ve had through the years and to let them know. We want to want to keep pushing forward and doing some great things in the future,” said Hieatt.

While the election isn’t until November 2023, Hieatt said it is never to early to get his message out there.

The trout rodeo will be located at the Tazewell Moose Lodge Campground and Fishing Complex on Saturday, April 2nd from 7 A.M. to 2 P.M. Admission is $35 which allows for 6 fish and a lunch.

For extra fun, there will be two tagged trout. One worth 100 dollars and the other 50 dollars to the angler who reels them in. Children under the age of 7 can fish for free. Along with fishing, Sheriff Hieatt said there will be games and food for folks to enjoy. Tickets for the event can be purchased by heading over to the “Brian Hieatt for Sheriff” Facebook page or via email at Brian.hieatt@tcsova.org.