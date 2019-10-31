Truck drivers urge people to stay alert in bad weather conditions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Truck Drivers want to remind everyone when high winds are in effect, give them plenty of space.

Glen Saulter, of Orlando FL, said he has been caught in high winds before, but if you know how to handle your vehicle and remain calm, you will be alright.

“It can be a little scary but for the most part, like I said, if you just take your time and don’t stress,” Saulter said. “Stress brings on other feelings that aren’t good for driving.”

High winds can cause any driver to be nervous, but nerves need to kept at bay when it comes to your safety. Truck drivers cautioned everyone to stay focused and be aware of their surroundings.

John Wisenbaker, of Charleston, SC, drives an RV, but he said with the size, it is no different than driving a large truck.

“The other people aren’t paying attention on the road. They’re too busy playing on their phones,” Wisenbaker said. “You have to leave yourself a lot of room for anybody making mistakes. You have to be able to judge the weather conditions.”

John Hodge, of Ripley, WV, told 59 news that driving a truck is like driving a boat on wheels.

“I don’t know if you’ve been on a boat but how it rocks back and forth and forward, it’s the same way with these trucks,” Ripley said. “You just gotta keep working the steering wheel the whole time you’re driving to be able to keep it in your lane, like, it’s tough.”

Wisenbaker said when road conditions get bad, he will find himself pulling over into a travel plaza to wait out the weather. Once he feels that it is safe enough to drive, he will hit the road.

“You’re 90 percent sure that something’s gonna happen, just stop,” Wisenbaker said. “When you drive through bad thunderstorms when you can’t see anything, you don’t know what’s falling in front of you. People stopping in the middle of the road.”

Truck Drivers told 59News one of their biggest concerns when weather gets bad is that often times other cars do not turn on their lights. Without using headlights, truckers said they cannot see the car because their windows fog up.