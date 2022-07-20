TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– A pickup truck was stolen from Tazewell County Public Schools.

According to a release from the Tazewell police department, unknown individual(s) forced their way into the Tazewell County Public Schools Bus Garage and stole a white 2022 Ford F – 250 truck early in the morning on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.





Photos provided by investigators

Investigators say the suspect escaped by ramming the garage bay door and fled in that vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact investigators at the Town of Tazewell Police Department at 276–988 – 2503 or 276-988-0645.