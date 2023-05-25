BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Members with West Virginia’s leading cannabis operator, Trulieve, hosted a cannabis education event in Beckley on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The education event, called “Elevate Your Knowledge,” was open to both patients and non-patients.

The class specifically focused on dry herb vaporization, which is the only legal way to inhale medical cannabis in the state. The event taught people how to safely use the different products and inform them of other resources available to them.

Remy Alvarez, the West Virginia Marketing Manager for Trulieve, said increasing access and awareness to products helps people get the relief they truly need.

“Medical cannabis is medicine, and we really want to be able to teach you how to use your medicine and how to dose your medicine,” said Alvarez. “That’s what Trulieve is really all about- providing that compassion and care through education, and we really want to empower patients in that way.”

Not only did they discuss the types of vaporizing devices available, but they also went over other methods of using medical cannabis, such as baking with it or drinking it in tea.

Morgan Murphy, Shift Supervisor at Trulieve, said the education event is really to help each patient learn and find what is best for them.

“We went over which devices fit your lifestyle and what you’re kind of looking for,” said Murphy. “We also went over the benefits of vaporizing, the medical purposes health-wise as well as how it can stretch your product a little bit longer.”

Trulieve is also working on creating virtual education classes so more people can learn about their medical cannabis options.

Alvarez said they held their first education class in Grandville and plan on hosting more events like this in the future.