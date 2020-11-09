Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper “effective immediately”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. This is an unprecedented move at a time of national uncertainty about the outcome of Trump’s bid for a second term.
It is the first time in the post-World War II era that a president seeking reelection has removed his secretary of defense after Election Day.
The conventional wisdom is that stability atop the Pentagon and the military be maintained during a possible transition to a new administration.
Esper was Trump’s second defense secretary, succeeding Jim Mattis, who resigned in 2018.
Trump announced the news in a tweet, saying that “effective immediately” Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary.
