CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Transportation Security Administration reported finding the eighth firearm of the year at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, which is the most the airport has confiscated from an individual in five years.

The year 2022 came in as a record-breaking year for firearm discoveries, and so far 2023 is on pace to even surpass those numbers.

To make matters worse, TSA said out of the 6,542 guns caught last year, 88% were loaded.

“Guns are a very real threat to the airport environment, whether that is in the terminal or on a plane,” said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA.

While guns are legally allowed in airports, they require a process to be brought for travel. The gun must be unloaded, in a locked, hard case, and must immediately be brought to the airline check-in counter.

Farbstein said most people claim they forgot they had their guns on them, but suffer thousands of dollars in penalties all the same.

“Sometimes the police will make an arrest or issue a citation, but pretty much you can count on TSA issuing a federal civil penalty that is very costly,” said Farbstein.

Farbstein said it’s important gun owners remember firearms are never allowed where people can access them in the plane cabin and that will help ensure everyone’s safety.