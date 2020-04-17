TSA hits record low for screening numbers

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in history, TSA screened less than 100,000 people in one day across the country. Around this time last year, TSA screened more than two million American’s per day.

But it is not just TSA that is seeing shorter lines; Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Brian Belcher, said they are seeing a reduction in revenue throughout all of the airport services due to the lack of travelers.

“Usually, we’d have 20 to 30 passengers per flight and we’ve been seeing about two to four passengers per flight,” Belcher said. “So, you can see the falloff here. And that’s just here at this airport. But if you look at those TSA numbers, over two million a year ago and less than 100,000 now, that just tells the whole story.”

Belcher said after the pandemic ends, we will see a gradual increase in air travel, starting with business flights.

“You’ve got so many people that are out of work, they’re income’s been affected, they can’t do a lot of leisure things,” Belcher said. “But when travel comes back, the business traveler, we feel like they will be back.”

Belcher said they also made the decision to close Landings, the restaurant located inside the airport, until further notice.