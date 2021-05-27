Turnpike bridge replacement to cause detours in Mercer County

|CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A bridge deck replacement project on Interstate 77 in Mercer County will require temporary detours in June and July.
According to a press release, the West Virginia Parkways Authority has scheduled an accelerated bridge deck replacement project at the Athens Exit Ramp (Exit 14) on I-77 South. Construction will take place June 21-23 and July 11-22.
The exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from June 21-23 to prepare for the project. The ramp will be closed 24 hours a day from July 11-22 to allow for the actual deck removal and replacement.
While the exit ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Princeton Exit 9 and back to the northbound Exit 14 ramp.