Turnpike bridge replacement to cause detours in Mercer County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A bridge deck replacement project on Interstate 77 in Mercer County will require temporary detours in June and July.
 
According to a press release, the West Virginia Parkways Authority has scheduled an accelerated bridge deck replacement project at the Athens Exit Ramp (Exit 14) on I-77 South. Construction will take place June 21-23 and July 11-22.
 
The exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from June 21-23 to prepare for the project. The ramp will be closed 24 hours a day from July 11-22 to allow for the actual deck removal and replacement.
 
While the exit ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Princeton Exit 9 and back to the northbound Exit 14 ramp.

