Twin Oaks Disc Golf Course set to fully reopen within next two weeks after modified schedule

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Recreational sports are a staple in our area, but some courses had to change their access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twin Oaks Disc Golf Course modified its hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Because some players came in bunches of ten or more, course co-owner Rich Daniel had to close it down on the weekends, citing the health and safety of visitors, and the sporadic nature of the pandemic.

“It’s been so up and down… such a rollercoaster ride of incoming information,” Daniel said. “We’re never really sure what to do, and so we just wanted to be as responsible as we could about it.”

The pandemic forced the second annual Twin Oaks Open to be canceled for this year, but it will at least make its return in 2021.

As of May 12, 2020, Daniel said they plan to fully open the course within the next couple of weeks, in conjunction with the Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state.