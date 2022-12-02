FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Neighbors helping neighbors is what Toys for Tots is all about.

Neighbors at Twin Oaks Plaza in Oak Hill save their change all year, and, at Christmas, the apartment complex donates a bag of toys to Toys for Tots.

Landell Roper, a resident of Twin Oaks Plaza, brought the toys to the Fayetteville Walmart on Friday, December 2, 2022.

“You name it,” said Roper. “We got hoola hoops makeup for girls, soccer balls, laser swords, and all kinds of stuff that I don’t even know what they are, because I haven’t seen toys in a few years.”

Dozens of children benefit each year from the community project.