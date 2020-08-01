Two Ansted men arrested in Fayette County after welfare check

ANSTED, WV (WVNS)– Two Ansted men face felony charges after a welfare check in Ansted.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley on Friday, July 31, deputies assisted Child Protective Services with a home check on children. Once they arrived, the children were in the care of the father. Permission to search the home were given by the mother who arrived shortly after.

During the search deputies found eight firearms, methamphetamine, a sizable amount of marijuana and cocaine.

37-year-old Keith Crist

The father, 37-year-old Keith Crist of Ansted, is charged with two counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and eight counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms.

29-year-old Travis Huffman of Ansted, was also arrested and charged with three counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

29-year-old Travis Huffman

Both Crist and Huffman are awaiting court proceedings.