BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH are partnering up to promote a healthy cause.

The Coalfields Community Health Fair will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on March 22nd.

Booths will be set up to promote health education and screenings like blood pressure checks, nutrition information, and more.

Kelly Elkins, Community Regional Development Manager for Beckley ARH, says it is now more important than ever to learn about your health.

“I feel that now that some of the restrictions have been lifted with COVID and people are starting to get out into the community,” said Elkins. “It’s important for our people in the community to be aware of their health and to get information and questions asked that they may have.”

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free to the public.