Two arrested in connection to New Year’s Day shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man and a juvenile were arrested this afternoon with drug charges in connection to a shooting investigation in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington.

Chief Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department says Kentez Jamal Gregg, 24, and a male juvenile, from Bishopville, SC, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, during a search warrant executed on the 200 block of Oney Ave, officers discovered two firearms and a felony amount of narcotics.

The search warrant stems from an investigation into a shooting that occurred Friday evening, Jan. 1. around 8 p.m. on the 2500 block of 12th Ave.

Huntington Police officers say they found a man outside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a second gunshot victim at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Officials say they determined that the second victim, a male, also sustained his injuries at 2500 block, 12th Ave. earlier in the evening.

At this time, the first gunshot victim is in stable condition and the second victim has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.