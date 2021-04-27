Two arrested on child neglect charges after child is found unresponsive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people were arrested after a child is found unresponsive.

Beckley Police officers said police and EMS were dispatched to reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old child at the Beckwoods Apartments. Michael Henry and Ciara Cole were both arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in serious injury.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the child ingested narcotics.

Henry was also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Both Henry and Cole are in Southern Regional Jail. Henry’s bail was set at $100,000 and Cole’s was set to $75,000.

