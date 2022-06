BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Two minors are in custody after a fight at the Bluefield Carnival left one victim in the hospital, the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department reports.

The beating happened Saturday night at the Cole Chevy Mountain festival, where the alleged victim suffered what police are calling “serious injuries.”

The two attackers were arrested quickly after the altercation and taken into custody.

The identities of the attackers will not be released, as they are both under 18.