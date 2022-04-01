PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Helping children cope with their parent’s addictions isn’t commonly talked about, until now.

Timbi, an orange genderless figure is making his way into children’s hearts by helping them deal with their parent’s addiction. The figure is featured in the book Timbi Talks About Addiction written by New York natives, Trish Healy Luna and Janet Healy Hellier.

Luna said the book was first titled ‘My Daddy Has A Problem’ but quickly found out publishers wouldn’t take on the books. Now that they’re published the authors travel and speak on how to help children heal and they’re making the Mountain State one of their stops.

“This area has been you know profoundly impacted so it’s wonderful to be a part of the help, part of the healing and hope, so we’re grateful to be here,” Luna & Hellier said.

Law enforcement from Southern West Virginia and community resource programs all attended the event. They even took back to their respective counties, stuffed Timbi’s, and books to share with children in their area.

Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of the Office of Drug Control Policy said it’s important to start talking to children now, rather than it being too late.

“We really need to focus on breaking the cycle of addiction so that when kids see maladapted behavior and behaviors that their parents are struggling with that they understand it’s not their fault, that there are solutions to that problems and that their parents are struggling too,” said Dr. Christiansen.

One volunteer, Lindsay Pack said she decided to help the cause and bring awareness for April which is Child Abuse Prevention Month. She said both events are similar to each other because children can be potentially abused due to their parent’s addiction.

Pack said the community needs to open its eyes a bit more to the growing problem.

“People think you know this isn’t something that happens to me. But, I think really trying to reach out and let people know it’s not something you’re dealing with or you’re struggling with but your family, or kids in your school, or your kid’s friends. It’s something that touches a lot more people than we realize,” Pack said.

To find resources and to purchase the book, visit their website.