GHENT, WV (WVNS) — First responders are at the scene of an accident in southern Raleigh County.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 for a two-car accident on U.S. 19 near Farley Branch Road. At this time, there are no reported injuries but one lane is shutdown.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call, along with volunteer firefighters from Ghent and Coal City.