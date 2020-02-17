Two car accident leaves one dead in Fayette County

Breaking News
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, around 7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 calls of a motor vehicle accident came in to the Fayette County 9-1-1 Center to the intersection of Route 19 and Route 612 in Scarbro.

When first responders arrived on on scene they found the accident involved a pickup truck towing a trailer/UTV and another passenger vehicle. The passengers of the pickup truck were treated for minor injuries, however the passenger of the other vehicle died as a result of their injuries.

Crews with Oak Hill and Mount Hope Fire Departments along with EMS crews responded to the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

