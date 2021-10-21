Two deaths reported, one seriously injured at North Central Regional Jail

GREENWOOD, WV (WVNS)– Two deaths are being investigated at the North Central Regional Jail.

According to a press release sent by the West Virginia State Police, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, an officer was notified of multiple incidents that occurred at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood, WV.

Anthony Richard Jones, 35, of Clarksburg, was pronounced dead. William Bolton Adams III, 30 from Ritchie County was seriously wounded and was hospitalized.

“These two incidents are believed to involve several inmates,” the press release said.

Jacqueline Veronique Pyles, 24, of Farmington was also pronounced dead. Investigators believe the death was self-inflicted and had no relation to the other two incidents. No foul play is suspected in Pyles death.

All three incidents are active and ongoing investigations.

