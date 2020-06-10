Two Fayette County Board of Education seats filled following Primary Election

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two seats on the Fayette County Board of Education were filled during the Primary Election.

There were three candidates running for two seats. Lou Jones, Cindy Whitlock, and Incumbent, Steve Slockett, were the candidates. Cindy Whitlock won the first spot with more than 2,000 votes. Steve Slockett won the second.

“My push will be to continue to support the people who work with the kids. I have seen a lot of heart and that’s where education rests and depends on,” said Whitlock.

“The key to living the American Dream is education. We need in every household across this county, for the students to get that message from the parents,” Slockett said.

Only a few hundred votes put Steve Slockett ahead of Lou Jones.