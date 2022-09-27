OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Authorities are responding to an incident on Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill just off Route 19 N.

According to Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whismen, officers engaged in a short vehicle pursuit. Following the pursuit, a fight occurred between officers and the suspect. The suspect then threw a bag containing an unknown substance, believed to be drugs, in the officer’s faces.

Chief Whisman said both officers had to be administered multiple rounds of Narcan on scene and were taken to Plateau Medical Center for further treatment.

It is unknown at this time if any arrests are made or the condition and identities of the officers. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

