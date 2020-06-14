Two little girls working to make a big difference

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Two little girls in Ripley thought with everything going on in the world right now, it was time for their community to take action. So, they set up an area in front of City Hall, to collect stuffed animals and signatures.

“There were a lot of protests in other states and I figured we needed to hop on that and do something,” said Kelsie Young, the original creator of the day’s event.

Only 12-years-old, Young came up with the idea to send something special to George Floyd’s family.

“At first, I wanted to organize a march,” she said. “But we decided we’d rather do something for his family.”

And she had some help!

“I like to help and I like to care for other people,” Taylor Ball said.

Ball is only 9, but her views on the world are way beyond her years.

“I like to help and care for other people,” she said.

Ball is in charge of collecting the stuffed animals, calling it “stuffed with love,” while Young is collecting the signatures.

“We’re gonna send the card to George Floyds family hopefully,” Young said.

Two little girls, in a smaller West Virginia town, working to make a big difference.

“It’s really cool because the mayor and the adults have been really good about listening to me,” Young said. “And just being interested in my ideas so I appreciate that a lot. They wanted to do it with me.”

“I personally feel amazing to live in a community like this,” Ball said. “Where people actually care.”