WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Glenville State Lady Pioneers brought home the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship on March 25, 2022.

Two of their players come from right here in the southern part of the state. Guards Skylar Davidson and Sarah Saunders are Wyoming county natives. We spoke to Davidson, she said bringing the national trophy is sweet but the support she’s received from the community is even sweeter.

“They all had the game on in the small little restaurants and it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to even be in that game and have to opportunity to play in it and then to play for all those people,” said Davidson. “It’s more than just playing for yourself it’s playing for all those people too. It’s just a huge blessing and it still doesn’t seem real.”

Both Davidson and Saunders are used to winning, they were part of the 2021 Wyoming East state champion team. When we asked Davidson what her goals were for next season, she said to compete for another trophy.