MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS)–There is a new series to feature West Virginia brewers called Trail Blazers.



It is where brewers team up to create something new. On Friday, April 15, 2022, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is releasing a beer with Weathered Ground Brewery.

“In West Virginia, the breweries are community, not really competition,” said Alexander Durand, the operations director for Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company. “This gives us an opportunity to learn from each other.”



“It was kind of cool working with other breweries just to combine our wits that we already have with what we do in our building go to other breweries and see their processes and them to see ours.” added the director of packaging Jeff Frizsell. “It’s good for both sides.”



Another event upcoming at Weathered Ground is the WV PUB FEST on May 21, 2022.