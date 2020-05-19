Two local children talk about their experience getting tested for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Having a swab up your nose for 15 seconds is not the idea of fun for any adult, but imagine being a child and having to go through COVID-19 testing.

“It’s traumatic for them,” Dr. Ayne Amjad said.

Dr. Amjad said More children are being tested every day for COVID-19 for various reasons.

“Either they are needing it for pre-op, they are sick themselves, or their parents are being exposed at work,” Amjad explained.

Dr. Ayne Amjad set up a tent to go along with her Dr. Sophie Program. She decorated the tent and put out toys and stuffed animals to keep kids company while they get tested.

“We wanted to make a separate tent for kids that’s more kid friendly and of course, kids are scared to be swabbed, and we wanted to make a place that is a little more comforting for them,” Amjad said.

Jonathan Tierson’s family had to get tested after he was exposed to COVID-19 at work. They are quarantined now, but we were able to talk to his two sons, Remington and Maverick, about their experience. They had some pretty interesting things to say.

“At first when the thing went up my nose I had to go like this,” Remington said while making an “O” shape with his mouth.

“I cried,” admitted Maverick.

“It’s a type of corona that can kill people if they have asthma or they are old,” Remington explained what he thinks the coronavirus is.

However, the toys in the tent and the stuffed Dr.Sophie Bear they got to take home with them definitely made things a little easier.

“The toys being there, my son actually asked about them while we were there. I think it makes a little bit easier for the kids,” Jonathan said.