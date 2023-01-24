BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech and New River Community and Technical College announced a new agreement to provide more opportunities for students pursuing degrees on January 24, 2023.

The agreement guarantees admission for New River graduates into the WVU system and allows for seamless transfers between the schools.

Students can choose from 13 different bachelor’s degree career paths.

WVU Tech President, T. Ramon Stuart, stressed why their mission is important for students.

“It is our job as higher education professionals to meet students where they are, and more importantly, help them go to places they never dreamed of going,” said Stuart.

Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, President of New River CTC, added they hope to add more programs under the agreement in the future.

“We have several other programs,” Dr. Copenhaver told us. “Things like cyber security, criminal justice, other programs in STEM, and then some of our technical programs that we hope to articulate as well.”