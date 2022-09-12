CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia.

Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of a drug involved in interstate commerce. These guilty pleas are in connection with prescription practices at HOPE Clinic, a pain management clinic with locations in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, as well as in Wytheville, Virginia.

Court documents state that from November 2010 until June 2015, practitioners associated with HOPE Clinic prescribed thousands of oxycodone and morphine pills, in some cases, these provided an average of 4 to 7 pills per day.

Stanley admitted the customer’s medical charts did not support these prescriptions. Clarkson admitted to helping HOPE Clinic issue prescriptions after major retailers had stopped filing them, as well as for writing prescriptions for oxycodone for customers who had no legitimate medical need for them.

All five doctors are scheduled to be sentenced in December.