Two local men inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Appalachian League announced the newest members of its hall of fame on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Former General Manager of the Princeton Rays, Jim Holland, was one of 13 people inducted.

Holland received the news on his 62nd birthday. He said getting the call was the best birthday gift he could have received.

“I’ve been in baseball for 30 seasons now and 24 of them was in Princeton, so that’s basically 80 percent of my career, and so I was around a group of peers for that 24 year period, and to be elected by your peers to an honor like this, you just don’t forget it,” Holland said.

Holland said after being in baseball for 30 years, he has so many memories. He said his favorite part is the relationships he gets to make.

“Just to see all the players come through and develop and go up to the major leagues. In the time I was there, we probably sent 50-60 players up all the way to the major leagues, I enjoy that,” Holland said. “I also enjoy all the kids that have come to intern through me through the years in sports administration, watching how they progress, some of whom are working in the big leagues right now.”

Holland said he is happy to still be doing something he loves every day.

“I tell people getting to work in baseball you win an award everyday just because you get to work doing something you enjoy,” Holland said.

Also inducted into the hall of fame this year is the Bluefield Blue Jays President George McGonagle. He has been with the Jays organization since 1951 and has been the president of the team since 1988. In 2012, he was honored as the King of Baseball and named Appalachian League Executive of the Year three times. McGonagle is also an Air Force Veteran.