Two local organizations team up to feed families in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many people are losing their jobs and some are afraid to leave their home because of COVID-19.Workers for the Salvation Army knew they had to help keep pantries full for families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

That is when Captain Jerry Lester with the Salvation Army contacted the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“I just reached out to United Way and thought they know people that’s probably down right now and really needing help,” Lester said.

The two charities joined together to deliver food to families across four counties. United way provided names and volunteer drivers, and the Salvation Army packed up the boxes.

Doug Legursky is a volunteer with United Way.

“Those volunteers from the United Way come out here and deliver food that the Salvation Army gets ready is just a great collaboration and just helps everyone all around,” Legursky said.

Fifteen volunteers delivered more than 100 boxes to families in need. Fifty went to a church in Nicholas county, while the other half were delivered to people who reached out to the United Way.

“It means a lot to us. First of all, it shows us that the community and the people in it still care about one another,” Lester explained.

But the Salvation Army is still in need themselves. These food boxes were made possible because of Mountaineer Food Bank, but they may not be able to continue these deliveries without community donations.

“Everybody’s first thing is to just kind of tighten up. Everybody tightens up, stays at home, stays safe. Really, you kind of have to go outside yourself and think about other people, helping out other people the best you can,” Legursky said.

A community UNITED, is an ARMY against crisis.