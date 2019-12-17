Two Meadow Bridge Elementary Students reach for the stars

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Many kids growing up say they want to be an Astronaut; for two Meadow Bridge Elementary School students, they will get a head start.

Morgan Butcher and Kyndal Gilkeson will be heading to Huntsville, Alabama in July thanks to the Failure Is Not An Option Space Camp Scholarship.

“It feels like a dream, almost,” Gilkeson said.

The pair of fifth graders received $1,000 to help fulfill their dreams. They have high expectations for what they will learn while at Space Camp.

“What it’s like to be in space,” Butcher said. “If there’s a problem that you know what to do.”

“How they build the rockets and what they use to build them,” Gilkeson said.

Founder of the Failure Is Not An Option Space Camp Scholarship, Russell Dunford, said the scholarship was a gift from his daughters, Annie and Abby, for Christmas in 2014.

“My grandmother told me at some point in your life you realize that it’s better to give than receive,” Dunford said. “They asked me what I wanted in 2014 and I said I’d like to give a kid a space camp scholarship.”

The first student to receive this scholarship is currently a freshman at Meadow Bridge High School. He loved the program so much that he got his pilots licence.

“His parents sent me the video of him flying,” Dunford said. “I was absolutely astounded. And that’s the best reward you can get right there.”

The girls said they cannot wait for their adventure next summer.