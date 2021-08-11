Two men arrested after deputy finds drugs and cash

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men after drugs and cash were allegedly found during a traffic stop. Andre Watkins of Montgomery and Craig Kinder of Mount Carbon were taken into custody late Tuesday night.

After pulling over the vehicle, the deputy’s K-9 indicated cause for a search. Following a pat down of Watkins, he allegedly became ‘combative’ with the deputy, according to police reports. A large bag of what investigators believed was heroin was found along with almost $1,200 in cash.

Watkins was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Kinder was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.