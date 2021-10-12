Two men arrested for September burglary in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men in connection with a September burglary in Oak Hill.

The Sherriff’s Department posted the updated arrests on their Facebook page.

Back in September, Terri Lawhorn and Carol Kirby were arrested for burglary of a woman’s home. On Tuesday, officers arrested Maurice Johnson, of Mount Hope, and Harold Blake, of Oak Hill, in connection with the burglary.

Johnson and Blake are charged with felony offenses of burglary and misdemeanor offenses of petit larceny.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page.