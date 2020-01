BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police are asking for your assistance in identifying men wanted in connection to a burglary.

The burglars were captured on surveillance video. The crime happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 on Edgewood Drive.

If you know who they are or have any information, contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.