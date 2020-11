PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools confirm one positive COVID-19 case at both Bluewell School and PikeView Middle School.

The case within Bluewell School is confirmed to be an employee.

Contact tracing for both cases has been completed and all affected individuals are in quarantine. Deep cleaning and disinfection of both schools will be completed.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information on these cases will be released.