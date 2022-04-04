FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Country music singer Walker Hayes and Christian singer Chris Tomlin are the two newest artists added to the lineup for the State Fair of West Virginia.

Chris Tomlin will take the state on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, while Walker Hayes and special guest Tigirlily will perform on Saturday, August 20.

“We are getting closer to finalizing our 2022 concert series, and we could not be more excited with the additions of Walker Hayes and Chris Tomlin,” said State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. “Chris Tomlin is always a crowd favorite, and we can’t wait to show Walker Hayes just how awesome our state is.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. You can purchase ETIX on the State Fair website, or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.