Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protestors lock themselves to construction equipment

LINSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protestors locked themselves to equipment at a pipeline site in Monroe County on Tuesday.

According to a release from Appalachians Against Pipelines, two Mountain Valley Pipeline protestors have locked themselves to construction equipment at the construction pipeline site in Lindside. A rally of supporters have formed nearby.

Protestor locked to equipment

One of the protesters said, “A better world isn’t just possible, it’s necessary. As we write this, wildfires rage and major cities are recovering from unprecedented flooding. We’re not running out of time to address global climate change, we’re already out. We’re out of time for ‘transitional fossil fuels.’ We’re out of time for green washing by extraction companies. We’re out of time for a permitting process that calls projects that will increase gas consumption by two billion cubic feet a day ‘carbon neutral.”

On Friday, August 6, 2021, two people were charged with trespassing on property, obstructing an officer and conspiracy when they locked themselves to the drill equipment at the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in the Dawson area of Greenbrier County.

