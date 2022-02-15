BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – At the Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, two new deputies were welcomed into the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

The two new deputies are Devin McDowell and Tyler Gore. Devon McDowell comes from Fayetteville Police Department. He was in the Army National Guard prior to turning to the police force. Tyler Gore comes to the department from the Marine Corps. Both men were sworn in Tuesday morning.

Both men told 59News why they wanted to join the force.

“- The attitude of “if not me then who”. So, I agree not everybody has the mentality and those that do think its very important so.” Tyler Gore, New Deputy

“Just basically what he summed up. If not you then who. it’s a more rewarding experience. Police work in itself is a rewarding career in itself but man you’re the front line of defense” Devin McDowell, New Deputy

McDowell has already gone through the State Police Academy, while Gore has yet to do so.