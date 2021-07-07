Two new playgrounds coming to Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Parks and Rec Authority is slated to install two new playgrounds for area kids to enjoy.



The new, safer equipment will be installed at the Stoco Community Park and Lake Stephens in Raleigh County. With the planning stages coming to an end, the construction and placement of these new playgrounds is set to begin.





“They’re going to be awesome. We spent over $80,000 to get these in and everything and everything’s not finalized but we hope to do that by the end of July,” said Mark Cohn, Events Coordinator, Raleigh County Parks and Rec Authority

.The new playgrounds with boast modern safe technology that is easier and less expensive to take care off while still giving kids of all ages the old favorites like slides, panels, and shaded play areas.

