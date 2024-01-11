BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With cold temperatures and wind chill in the forecast, many people will need a place for hot food and shelter. With that in mind, two organizations are opening warming centers in the southern West Virginia area.

The Salvation Army in Princeton will be opening a warming center when temperatures get cold.

The shelter is not open yet, but volunteers are going through background checks.

The city of Beckley is opening a warming center as well, though there is not yet a specific date set for it to open.

This center is located in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church.

People can come to the centers for shelter and food if needed.

Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, describes what conditions cause the center to open.

“The standard for our opening of the warming center is 15 degree wind chill,” said Dacal to 59News.

The center in Beckley is expected to open on Saturday, January 13th through Tuesday, January 16th.