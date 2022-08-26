HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed chase.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Hilltop area for a minor traffic violation. The car fled deputies at more than 100 mph speeds on Legends Highway. Fridley said the vehicle lost control and crashed into an abandoned house.

The driver, Philip Gray is facing a felony charge of Fleeing with Reckless Disregard Causing Injury, and misdemeanors of two counts of Simple Possession and Driving Without a License.

Deputies found the passenger, Anthony Goard, had active warrants for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody.

Both men are at Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.